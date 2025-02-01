W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

PSC Approves Immediate Retirement Of Senior Officers Above Age Of 60, 35 years In Service

Posted by Uncategorized Saturday, February 1st, 2025

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Police Service Commission PSC rose from its first extraordinary Meeting with the approval for the immediate retirement of  senior Police Officers who have spent more than 35 years in service and those above 60 years of age.

Spokesman of the Commission, Ikechukwu Ani in a statement made available to newsmen weekend said ” PSC at its 24th Plenary Meeting  of 27th and 28th September  2017  had approved that the Force Entrants should have their date of appointment  in the Force against the date of their enlistment. 

“The Commission  has passionately revisited their decision and has come to the conclusion  that the said decision in its intent and purpose contradicted the principle of merger of service in the Public service and it is in violation of 

Public Service Rule No 020908 ( i & ii) which provides for retirement  on attainment of 35 years in service or 60 years of age” 

“Accordingly, the Commission at its 1st  extraordinary meeting of the 6th Management Board held today, Friday, 31st January 2025, approved the immediate retirement  of those officers  who have spent more than 35 years in service and those above 60 years of age. 

“The Commission Chairman, DIG Hashimu Argungu, rtd,  presided over the extraordinary Meeting and had Justice Adamu Paul Galumje,  retired Justice of the Supreme Court and Hon Commissioner representing the Judiciary; DIG Taiwo Lakanu  rtd, fdc, Honourable Commissioner representing the Police and Chief Onyemuchi Nnamani, Secretary to the Commission in attendance. 

Ikechukwu added :”the Commission’s decision has been conveyed to the Inspector General of Police for implementation. 

 

