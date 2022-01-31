PSC Management Frowns Over Forceful Shutting Down Of Government Offices By Protesting Staff

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Management of Police Service Commission PSC, has frowned at the recent forceful shutting down of its offices and chasing away of Staff by protesting workers of the organization.

It said even though, the leadership of the establishment is not against workers protest, such exercise should not be carried out in a combative manner that may degenerate to people taking the laws into their hands.

A statement made available to African Examiner in Enugu Monday, by the Head, press and public Relations unit, of the agency, Mr. Ikechukwu Ani, said ” the attention of the management of the Police Service Commission has been drawn to several news publications on the above subject matter.

“The Commission regrets that the issues raised in the publications by its Staff which were already receiving management attention had to degenerate to a level where Staff forcefully locked up government offices and chased away Staff on legitimate duties.

According to the statement, “Staff raised several issues but primarily the alleged hand over of the Constitutional responsibility of the Commission to recruit Police Officers to the Inspector General of Police; the delay in the conclusion of the 2021 staff promotion and training of staff were the major highlights.

It’s necessary to state unequivocally that the recruitment of Police Officers from the rank of Constables to Cadet Inspectors and Cadet ASPs are and remains the Constitutional responsibility of the Commission and this was also affirmed not long ago by a judgment of the Federal Court of Appeal.

The statement stressed that the management of the Commission has no intention to abdicate this constitutional responsibility.

“It should be note- worthy that the Management had few weeks ago addressed the Staff on this matter and had also followed up with contact with the Inspector General of Police to explain issues arising from the preparation for the conduct of the 2021 Recruitment process.

“Earlier favourable judgment to the Inspector General of Police by the Federal High Court Abuja was used for the take- over of all Police recruitments including that of Police Academy.

“At no time did Management willingly surrender the Commission’s mandate to the Nigeria Police Force. This, it will never contemplate.

“The Management is currently taking up the recent announcement by the Police, of Screening dates for the 2021 Constable Recruitment, and will ensure that the Constitutional responsibilities of the Commission are not hijacked.

It assured that “Management will insist on keeping to existing clearly defined roles for all parties including the PSC, NPF, Federal Character Commission and state Governments.

“The Commission will obviously drive the 2021 Constable Recruitment in line with Constitutional provisions.

On 2021 staff promotion, Management will approve the recommendation of its Standing Committee on Establishment at its next Plenary meeting.

“The Management has no problem with training of staff on police Recruitment and will not stand against any reasonable recommendations on that.

The organization stressed that the leadership believes that Staff have a right to demonstrate, sit at home, declare warning strike but frowns at the forceful locking of government offices.

“The Management will continue to protect the interest of the Staff and had always done that even during the fight for the mandate of the Commission in the courts.

“Management appeals to Staff to reconsider their combative approach and join hands with the management of the Commission to realize earliest resolutions of the matter according to the constitution and current judgment of the Court of Appeal.