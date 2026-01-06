Quit as Minister To Focus on Rivers Politics, Senator Basiru Tells Wike

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The National Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Ajibola Basiru, has criticised the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, asking him to resign from his position and focus on Rivers State politics.

In a statement issued on Monday, Basiru said Wike has no right to comment on the affairs of the APC because he is not a member of the party. He described Wike’s involvement in APC matters as inappropriate and unnecessary.

Basiru dismissed claims that he was interested in the reported N600 billion allocations to Rivers State, saying such allegations were false and unfair. Hen stressed that his political record shows integrity and principled leadership.

According to him, as the APC National Secretary, his duties are national and not limited to his home state of Osun. He added that Wike has no authority to question or challenge his actions within the party.

Basiru also reacted to what he described as veiled threats from Wike, saying he cannot be intimidated. He said his past involvement in pro-democracy struggles proves that he stands firm on his convictions.

He concluded by advising Wike to resign as FCT Minister and concentrate on what he called his obsession with Rivers State politics.