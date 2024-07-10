Rape: Court Sentences Ex-NSCDC Officer To Life Imprisonment

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – An Ekiti State High Court sitting in Ado Ekiti has sentenced one Olukayode Dayo, a former officer of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) to life imprisonment over an offence of rape.

The 39- year- old convict was arraigned before Justice Lekan Olatawura on May 13, 2022 on one count charge bordering on rape.

The charge reads that Olukayode Dayo on Dec. 25, 2021 at Ado-Ekiti within the jurisdiction of Ado-Ekiti court did rape a 13 years old girl names withheld.

According to the charge, the offence is contrary to section 31(2) of the Child’s Rights Law, Cap. C7, Laws of Ekiti State, 2012.

In his statement to the Police, the victim said, ” I was living with my grandmother, I was sent home to go and bring banana and kolanut, on my way home, one man called Olukay (the defendant) crossed me with his motorcycle, he dropped the banana and kolanut on my head, he carried me to a fenced uncompleted building.

” I was shouting but he did not listen to me, he removed my pant and started having sex with me, a passerby who heard my voice entered the compound, he took to his heels on citing the man, the man chased him but he was unable to catch him, he came back and take me to my grandmother, he explained what happened to her. ” she concluded.

To prove his case, the prosecutor, Julius Ajibare called six witnesses and tendered the defendant’s statement, photographs of the victim and medical report as exhibits.

The defendant, who spoke in his own defence through his counsel, Oluwaseun Oyebanji, denied committing the offence but pleaded to the court to temper justice with mercy and he called no witness.

Delivering his judgment, Justice Lekan Olatawura said, in this event, the victim consistently, unequivocally and unshaking stated that the defendant who was well known to her was the person who raped her.

“In all, I find proof beyond reasonable doubt that the defendant raped the 13- year-old girl on Dec. 25, 2021 and consequent thereupon, I find him guilty as charg.

”Consequent upon the foregoing, the defendant is sentenced to life imprisonment,” the judge ruled.