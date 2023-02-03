Rape Saga; Manchester United Launch Internal Probe To Determine Greenwood’s Future

The 21-year-old was also included in Manchester United’s latest Premier League squad list following the release of the statement.

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Manchester United have launched an internal investigation to decide the future of Mason Greenwood after attempted rape and assault charges against him were dropped

The England striker was arrested in 2022 over the alleged rape and assault of a young woman after images and videos were posted online. He was also questioned on suspicion of making threats to kill.

Amid the crisis, the 21-year-old was suspended on full pay by the club after videos and images were posted online.

However, in a statement released on Thursday, the Crown Prosecution Service announced the withdrawal of key witnesses and new material coming to light as factors in their decision to stop the case against the 21-year-old.

Greater Manchester Police said it was “only fair” that they announce that Greenwood, who was arrested in January last year, would no longer face criminal proceedings “given the significant media coverage of this case”.

A few hours later, United released a short statement that read: ‘Manchester United notes the decision of the Crown Prosecution Service that all charges against Mason Greenwood have been dropped.

“The club will now conduct its own process before determining the next steps. We will not make any further comment until that process is complete.”

That probe is expected to buy the club time and a possible decision on Greenwood’s playing future will be reached.

It has also been revealed that Greenwood will not return to training or partake in matches while this is ongoing. No timeframe has also been set for his return