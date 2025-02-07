Reactions As Kemi Badenoch Wants Immigrants To Wait 15 Years Before Getting British Citizenship

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Again, United Kingdom Conservative leader, Kemi Badenoch, has stirred the hornet nest after she vowed that she will make it more difficult for immigrants to get British citizenship.

The African Examiner recalls that Kemi Badenoch has been in the headlines for her views concerning Nigeria and the Federal Government.



Her recent stance where she declared that immigrants would only be able to apply for citizenship after being in the UK for 15 years.

Badenoch also stated that indefinite leave to remain, which allows for citizenship, should not be given to those who have criminal records or who had claimed benefits or social housing.

She was of the view that citizenship was a privilege, not just a right and should only be given to those with a “meaningful connection to the UK”.

This development has caused uproar on X formerly known as Twitter as many Nigerian netizens took to the platform to vent their spleen concerning the issue. According to them, it is unfortunate that Kemi, who is from Nigerian descent, should be in the forefront of a law to scuttle migrants from acquiring citizenship after acquiring her own citizenship on a platter.

The African Examiner gathers some of the views of some Nigerians as seen on the platform.

@Jidekuje writes: “Beneficiaries of benevolence are always the most vocal people to kick against people benefitting from such benevolence. Why is that so?”

@ChigweOf writes: “God of NSPPD this lady wants to be a Goliath in my life, father Lord, handle her by yourself.”

@TheObiLeonard writes: “I don’t know what it is that makes those who have once been shown kindness devoid of kindness themselves.”



@OurFavOnlineDoc writes: ““Immigrants into UK should only be able to apply for British citizenship after being in UK for 15 years rather than the current requirement of 6 years. Also anybody who enters UK illegally will be forever banned from getting uk citizenship”. UK Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch.”



@ThatCruiseMedic writes: “Never celebrate when an immigrant gets into power, she will burn than the bridges that got him/her there. It is a universal principle, your home person does not really value you. For example, the governors that a actually respect the oba of Benin, were does from Esan or Edo north, those who actually fought his authorities were Benins.”

@Itzpelumi writes: “It’s always the black community. If the same was done to you, will you be able to contest for prime minister?”

@CollinsAsein writes: “My own is that every Nigerian in any country should be ready. Let’s all develop love for Nigeria again and look back. The world is going through a lot right now, so every country needs to cleanse itself to become better.”

@QUEENOFDBLUES1 writes: “It’s as if Kemi Badenoch had Nigerians in mind whenever she’s talking. What did you guys do to her? Omoh!”

@omorogiec writes: “Hey, I’ve crossed the bridge we can now burn it. ~Kemi ‘Overbloated Ego’ Badenoch.”