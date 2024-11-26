‘Reforms Beginning To Bear Fruits,’ Tinubu Welcomes Third-Quarter GDP Growth

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – President Bola Tinubu on Monday expressed excitement at the economy’s third-quarter growth statistics as revealed by the National Bureau of Statistics.

According to the report Nigeria’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) grew by 3.46 per cent in real terms in the third quarter (Q3) of 2024 on a year-on-year basis.

“I am excited by the latest report from the National Bureau of Statistics that our economy grew in the third quarter more than last quarter and even beyond projected estimates,” President Tinubu said

”While I welcome this development, the latest figure also shows the much work that needs to be done. We won’t rest until Nigerians feel the positive impacts in their pockets and experience a better living standard. My administration remains committed to the welfare of our people.”

This was disclosed in a statement by Special Adviser to the President

(Media and Public Communications, Sunday Dare, where he detailed that President Tinubu was focused on providing a better living standard for Nigerians

”The growth in GDP shows that President Tinubu’s quest for a more robust boost in the economy and, by extension, a better standard of living for all Nigerians is on course.”

”The 3.46% growth indicates Nigeria is recovering from the reforms’ unintended effects,” the statement read.

Mr Dare also stated that reforms embarked upon by his principal have started to materialise and more should be expected from the present administration.

”President Tinubu said his administration has not and will never forget his promise of a $1 trillion economy by 2030. He assured that once the economy is rebased by early 2025 to capture its dynamism and record significant changes that have occurred in different sectors, the country will be on its way to shared prosperity.”

”The growth in GDP shows that President Tinubu’s quest for a more robust boost in the economy and, by extension, a better standard of living for all Nigerians is on course.”

”The 3.46% growth indicates Nigeria is recovering from the reforms’ unintended effects,” the statement read.

Mr Dare also stated that reforms embarked upon by his principal have started to materialise and more should be expected from the present administration.

”President Tinubu said his administration has not and will never forget his promise of a $1 trillion economy by 2030. He assured that once the economy is rebased by early 2025 to capture its dynamism and record significant changes that have occurred in different sectors, the country will be on its way to shared prosperity.”

”The latest GDP growth in the third quarter is driven by key sectors such as Agriculture, Transport, Education, Health, Real Estate, Finance and Insurance, ICT, Trade, and Manufacturing.”

”This performance once again shows that the reforms embarked upon by the Tinubu administration to reposition the economy and ensure better fiscal management are beginning to yield fruits.”

”The proposed tax reforms also indicate the administration’s resolve to reduce the tax burden on small businesses and spread prosperity to the poor. The new Tax regime seeks to promote equity by reducing what is known as the headquarters effect—a situation where states, where company headquarters are based, get more benefits because their taxes for the whole nation are remitted—in favour of spatial and demographic equity.”

”The top contributing sectors to GDP in Q3 2024 are Agriculture 28.65%, ICT 16.35%, Trade 14.78%, Manufacturing 8.21%, Crude Oil 5.57%, Finance & Insurance 5.51% and Real Estate 5.43%.”