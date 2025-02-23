Regional Africa Human Rights Academic Conference Harps On Collaboration On Climate Justice

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Regional Africa Human Rights Academic Network Conference 2025 has ended in Abuja, the Nigeria’s capital with a resolve by participants to focused on enhancing collaboration between continental and regional bodies on climate justice issues

It took place from February 19-21 with the theme: “Human Rights, Environment and Climate Change: Access to Environmental and Climate Justice within the Continental and Regional Human Rights Systems in Africa.”

The programme Director, Professor Joy Ezeilo of Nigeria who is a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) disclosed this in a statement made available to newsmen of Friday.

According to her, “The conference focused on enhancing collaboration between continental and regional bodies on climate justice issues.

“It emphasised the role of academic research in bridging the gap between climate justice and human rights.

The Law professor, further disclosed that “Discussions addressed the challenges of implementing climate justice decisions and aimed to develop policy briefs and identify further research opportunities.

“We appreciate the contributions of over 33 presenters from around 15 countries and thank the Raoul Wallenberg Institute of Human Rights and Humanitarian Law (RWI) and Swedish Development Cooperation (Sida) for their support.

“Special thanks to Dr. Nkiruka Maduekwe (Climate Change Office) and Mohamed Fall ( UN Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator) for their valuable contributions to setting the conference tone.

“This event was organised by the Faculty of Law at the University of Nigeria, Enugu Campus, in collaboration with the Academic Network and the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC)” Prof. Ezeilo said.