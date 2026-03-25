Religious Coalition Group, Trains Southeast Journalists On Religion Reportage

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Nigeria Religious Coalition on Artificial Intelligence (AI) NRCAI, has trained journalists in south East geo political zone of Nigeria on effective reporting of Artificial General Intelligence AGI on religion in the country, stressing the need for regulation of the new technology in the country.

It also called for concerted efforts by all and sundry to ensure that AI serve humanity instead of posing danger to mankind.

The organization, regretted that some AI proponents in Nigeria and elsewhere are trying to give impression that the new technology is supreme to God who is the creator of all things, stating that the non regulation of use of the novel technology is doing more harm than good to the nation and world at large.

NRCAI, made the call in Enugu on Tuesday during a one day training workshop aimed at educating the participants on the merits and possible demerits of the AI application in practical life.

Speaking on behalf of the coalition made up of Christian Council of Nigeria, CCN, Jama ‘atu Islam and Future of Life Institute, FLI, Very Rev. Kolade Fadahunsi, Director CCN-Institute of Church and Society, Ibadan, pointed out that there is need for all to unite to guard a possible misrepresentation or misinformation AI might present.

“We appeal to all people of goodwill, let us unite to ensure that AI serves all of humanity rather than a narrow few.

“By coming together across nations, cultures, and creeds, prioritising dialogue over competition, we can shape a future that uplifts human dignity and fosters a more just and peaceful world.

“We call upon all stakeholders -citizens, scientists, business leaders, faith leaders, community representatives, and policymakers – to participate in the this initiative.

“Collectively, we reiterate the essential principle that machines are to serve the interests of humanity” the Director added.

“Nigeria Religious Coalition on Artificial Intelligence advocates for ethical use of AI, we support AI policy that highlights values such as justice, compassion, accountability and human dignity as core principles that guide ethical AI development and use in Nigeria,” he stated.

Fadahunsi, further urge media practitioners as porveyors of information for human consumption to be wary of information accruing to them in order not to mislead the society.

According to him, people are often given to emotions and sentiments, especially in Nigeria when it concerns religious matters and called for caution, pointing out that journalists should at all times guard against information and data available to them on the internet to eschew falsehood and chaos that could follow their output.

He maintained that artificial General intelligence AGI, could pose catastrophic risks to human safety, agency, diversity and communities if not properly analysed for dissemination of such information.

Sharing an overview of the National Artificial intelligence strategy NAIS 2025, in a presentation tagged: ‘God in the Engine’ which focuses on pillar 4-0, and concern for religion in Nigeria, Rev. Fadahunsi, noted that “it is living document to guide Nigeria’s adoption of AI for socio- economic change’.

He disclosed that “At NRCAI, our focus centres in responsible AI development as refected in the NAIS 2024, pillar 4, with objective to establish ethical frameworks and build public trust. It’s highly necessary that religious leaders provide wise, moral leadership about the direction of AI in Nigeria”

The Cleric, explained that “the core focus of this training for journalists on effective reporting on NRCAI position on reducing AGI, is exploring plans for our engagements on AI strategy of establishing a robust AI ethics framework that achieves such a well respected and diverse ethics expert group.

“We are building on efforts galvanizing faith representation, discussing latest hopes and concerns related to AI, as exploring plans for how religious leaders can engage AI and set up NRCAI mechanism for religious leaders to share AI updates become imperatives.”

In his presentation, on the effect of AI, the Chief Imam of Imo State, Barr. Yusuf Suleman Njoku, said that AI represents one of the most powerful information tools in the globe, and for that reason, its consumption should be with care to avoid catastrophy in the world.

The Islamic Cleric, cited certain recent false informations that were credited to popular Muslim teacher, Sheik Gumi, saying if not properly and critically looked at some Nigerians were bound to believe that he made such statement not knowing that it was an AI generated information.

He state that rather than destroy humanity, AI should aid humanity, stressing that if care is not taken, AI might be found to be challenging God.

He said “We shall ensure that AI does not supplant the role of God in the world,” pointing out that AI should support what God has done rather than endanger it.

“Some can use AI to generate or forment trouble. How do we know that what someone said is what he said or was AI generated?, Nkoku said.

All that spoke at the event agreed that if not regulated, AI may make or Mar the entire world.

ENDs.