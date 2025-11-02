Religious Intolerance Has No Place In Nigeria, Tinubu Tells Trump

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – President Bola Tinubu has kicked against United States President Donald Trump’s decision to redesignate Nigeria as a “country of particular concern” concerning alleged religious persecution.

In a statement on Saturday, Tinubu stated that Nigeria remains a democracy that values the constitutional rights of freedom of religion and belief.

“Nigeria stands firmly as a democracy governed by constitutional guarantees of religious liberty,” the president said.

“The characterisation of Nigeria as religiously intolerant does not reflect our national reality, nor does it take into consideration the consistent and sincere efforts of the government to safeguard freedom of religion and beliefs for all Nigerians.”

It is worth recalling Trump had on Friday announced through his Truth Social platform that Nigeria had been redesignated on the US religious freedom watchlist as a “country of particular concern”.

This development was based on the concern by some US lawmakers, American evangelical groups and lobbyists who alleged persecution of Christians in parts of Nigeria.

Reacting, President Tinubu stated that the claims are inaccurate and unhelpful, saying that his administration has maintained open and active engagement with leaders of both major religions since he came into office in 2023.

The president said: “Since 2023, our administration has maintained an open and active engagement with Christian and Muslim leaders alike and continues to address security challenges which affect citizens across faiths and regions.”

“Religious freedom and tolerance have been core tenets of our collective identity and shall always remain so. Nigeria opposes religious persecution and does not encourage it.

“Our administration is committed to working with the United States government and the international community to deepen understanding and cooperation on protection of communities of all faiths

“Nigeria is a country with constitutional guarantees to protect citizens of all faiths. Intolerance is not our identity.”