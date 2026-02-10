Remi Tinubu Describes US Intervention In Nigeria’s InSecurity As ‘Blessing’

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – First Lady Oluremi Tinubu has described the intervention of the United States in Nigeria as a “blessing,” saying it has drawn global attention to the country’s challenges and ongoing reforms.

She made the remarks during an interview with Fox News in Washington, D.C., where she spoke about recent international scrutiny over insecurity in Nigeria, including allegations of attacks on Christians and US military actions targeting militant groups.

“It was quite a blessing. Who would have thought that President Trump would recognise me? Even to say the least, it was unexpected,” she said.

The first lady said the increased attention has opened the door for more conversations about Nigeria and its efforts to address security and development issues. She added that positive outcomes can emerge from difficult situations.

“If something is going to be good, it will come from the rubble. And it starts like that. Then we have the attention, the conversations, and we expect there will be more. It’s going to yield better fruit for us, both for Nigeria and for America,” she said.

Oluremi also responded to concerns raised by some US lawmakers about the alleged persecution of Christians in Nigeria. She said the Nigerian government is working to improve security and is engaging with international partners to clarify the situation.

According to her, steps taken by President Bola Tinubu’s administration include recruiting more police and military personnel, supporting forest guards to secure remote areas, and deploying security forces to states facing violence, such as Plateau, Benue, and Taraba.

“Our country encourages freedom of religion, which is entrenched in our constitution. We are focused on protecting our people while also creating conditions for economic growth,” she added.

Former US President Donald Trump had earlier recognised Oluremi Tinubu at a US National Prayer Breakfast event, describing her as a respected figure and a Christian pastor.

Her comments come amid increased international attention on Nigeria’s security situation and the federal government’s efforts to present its actions to global partners.