Reps Ask Tinubu To Declare State Of Emergency On Drug Abuse

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The House of Representatives has asked President Bola Tinubu to declare a state of emergency on drug abuse in the country.

This followed a motion of urgent national importance by a member of the House, Francis Agbo, drawing the attention of the House to the efforts of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) to rid the country of hard drugs.

The House was also worried about the equipment and weapons available to the NDLEA and asked for an increase in the budgetary allocation to the agency.

Meanwhile, the Ninth House of Representatives will hold its valedictory session on Tuesday, June 6, 2023.