Reps Withdraw Controversial Compulsory Voting Bill After Public Criticism

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The House of Representatives has withdrawn the controversial bill that intended to amend the Electoral Act 2022 to make voting compulsory and prosecute eligible Nigerians who did not vote in elections.

The bill, co-sponsored by the Speaker of the House, Abbas Tajudeen, and Hon. Daniel Adama Ago, which passed second reading two weeks ago, proposed legal sanctions, and it also included possible jail terms for citizens who do not take part in elections.

However, on Monday, the Speaker announced the withdrawal of the bill after widespread public concern and consultations with major stakeholders.

In a statement signed by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Musa Abdullahi Krishi, the Speaker stated that the bill was introduced with the best intentions to increase civic engagement and curtail low voter turnout, which has characterised recent electoral cycles in the country.

The statement said: “The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Abbas Tajudeen, Ph.D., GCON, wishes to inform the public that, following extensive consultations with a broad spectrum of stakeholders, he has decided to withdraw the Bill to Amend the Electoral Act 2022 to make voting mandatory for all eligible Nigerians, which he co-sponsored with Hon. Daniel Adama Ago.

“From the outset, the Bill was introduced with the best of intentions, which is to bolster civic engagement and strengthen our democracy by encouraging higher voter turnout. Compulsory voting has long been practised with notable success in countries such as Australia, Belgium and Brazil, where it has helped sustain participation rates above 90 per cent, while nations like Argentina and Singapore have also implemented similar measures to foster inclusivity at the ballot box.

“Nevertheless, the Speaker acknowledges that lawmaking is ultimately about the people it serves, and that any reform must respect individual freedoms and public sentiment.

“Rather than compel participation, he is committed to exploring positive incentives and innovative approaches that will make voting more attractive and accessible to all Nigerians.”