Republican Party Taking Instructions From Elon Musk – Hillary Clinton

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Former United States Secretary of State, Hillary Clinton, has stated that Elon Musk has an influence concerning the spending drama on Capitol Hill.

Clinton’s comment is coming on heels as House Democrats alleged that ‘Extreme MAGA’ Republicans were pushing the country to a government shutdown.

“If you’re just catching up: the Republican Party, taking orders from the world’s richest man, is on course to shut down the government over the holidays.

“Stopping paychecks for our troops and nutrition benefits for low-income families just in time for Christmas,” Clinton stated in a post on X.

According to Fox News reports that the U.S government will enter into partial shutdown at midnight Saturday as long as there is no passable deal to begin the government funding deadline to March and begin spending at 2024 levels.

According to a media report, Musk is in strong opposition to the initial spending deal House Speaker, Mike Johnson, had with Democrats and he threatened to back a primary challenge to any Republican who voted for it.

Also, House Republicans on Thursday came out with a new version, which was shorter and has both disaster aid and a suspension of the debt ceiling for two years, which is as requested by President-elect Donald Trump.