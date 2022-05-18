Resignation: Only Buhari Can Decide Fate Of Ministers – Lai Mohammed

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, on Wednesday said that only President Muhammadu Buhari can determine the status and fate of ministers in his cabinet who had rescinded their decisions to seek for elective positions in the 2023 elections.

While speaking to State House Correspondents after the weekly Federal Executive Council meeting, Mohammed said that it was the prerogative of the President to determine the current positions of the ministers.

Mohammed said, “about ministers returning or not going, I think you need to give me more time so that I can tell you exactly what the situation is. Right now, I need to cross check. I need to confirm again from Mr President what the situation is. The final decision on who is going, who’s coming back, Who’s not going lies with the president

Earlier before Mohammed spoke to State House Correspondents on the issue, Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami and his counterpart in the Ministry of Woman Affairs, Pauline Tallen, who shelved their political ambitions had attended Wednesday’s FEC meeting presided by Buhari.

It would be recalled that the two ministers were among the 10 outgoing ministers who had a farewell session with President Muhammadu Buhari last week Friday at the Presidential Villa.

While Malami made a u-turn in his bid for the governorship position of Kebbi State, Tallen also changed her mind in seeking Senatorial seat in the National Assembly.