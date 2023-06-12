Rights Group CRRAN, Petitions Mbah Over Use Of Court Order In Land Grabbing By State Govt. Officials

……Says Court Was Misled.

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – A human Rights Organization, operating under the platform of Civil Rights Realization and Advancement Network (CRRAN), has petitioned the Enugu state governor, Dr. Peter Mbah, over the procurement of Court order for the purpose of land grabbing by officials of the state Ministry of Environment and Natural Resources, urging him to use his good office to wade into the matter.

In a petition made available to African Examiner Monday in Enugu, the group, regretted that the said government officials are in the habit of intimidating citizens of the state with alleged frivolous court orders.

The petition signed by president of CRRAN, Olu Omotayo (Esq) said “we write to you in respect of the above-mentioned matter, concerning the nefarious activities of some officials of the Ministry of Environment and Mineral Resources, Enugu State.

“The officials had approached the Environmental Protection Court of Enugu State presided over by His Worship H.C. Asogwa Esq. a Chief Magistrate Grade 1, vide an Ex Parte application in Suit No: EPC/E/01C/2023, Ministry of Environment and Ministry Resources , Enugu V. Onyeka NNAMOKO & Other illegal Occupiers Near Fidelity Estate, Enugu.

It disclosed that the Honorable Court granted an Ex Parte Order as per the Claim of the ministry to wit: “. An Order directing the defendants and his cohorts to stop commercial business on the verge of the road,

an Order in the alternative directing the Ministry of Environment and Mineral Resources Enugu State, to sanitize the area so as to maintain environmental compliance in accordance with the mandate of the Ministry”.

“The said Court order is attached to this petition.

On the face of it, this Order is an innocent order of court to remove those artisans planting and selling flowers beside the road on the way towards Ebeano tunnel, almost opposite the abandoned Enugu State Diagnostics Center.

According to the organization, “it turned out that the officials of the ministry has a sinister motive as they invaded the area with bulldozers and laborers on Friday 9th June 2023, and started damaging the properties of the flower traders without giving them any prior notice.

It said the leader of the traders, Mr. Nnamoko, while narrating their ordeal, said they were surprised that immediately after the demolition, some people started digging foundation on the land and a man who claimed to be a Developer said he wants to construct a shopping mall on the land.

The rights group quoted Nnamoko, as further saying that the land in question is Railway Corporation land.

“Your Excellency will agree with us that building any structure on that narrow piece of land will distort the master plan of that area” the petition stated.

“We therefore, urge you to take urgent necessary disciplinary action against the affected government officials who perpetrated this dastardly act.

” The Court was misled in granting the Exparte Order and the officials thereafter, sold the narrow land to the so called Developer who is now carrying out construction work thereat.

“Whatever structure built on that place is in grave violation of Extant Town Planning Laws of Enugu state which must be resisted by the good government of Enugu State” CRRAN posited.





