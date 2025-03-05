Rivers Electoral Commission Fixes August 9 For Fresh LG Poll

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Rivers State Independent Electoral Electoral Commission (RSIEC) has fixed August 9, 2025, to conduct a fresh Local Government (LG) poll in the state.

The Chief Electoral Commissioner, Justice Adolphus Enebeli (rtd), announced this at a stakeholders meeting for Wednesday, March 5, 2025.

This followed the Friday judgment of the Supreme Court, which declared the LG election conducted in the state on October 5, 2024, as invalid.

On Sunday, Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, assured the people of the oil-rich state that his administration will implement the Supreme Court verdict after carefully reviewing its Certified True Copy (CTC).

In a state broadcast on Sunday, Fubara revealed that he has met with his legal team, who expect to obtain the CTC by Friday, March 7, 2025.

He emphasised that his government is committed to upholding constitutional principles and will act in line with the law.

The governor also directed the Heads of Local Government Administration (HLGAs) to take immediate control of the 23 local government councils across the state, following the Supreme Court’s ruling that nullified the October 5, 2023, local government elections.

Fubara stated that the civil servants would oversee affairs until fresh elections are conducted by the State Electoral Commission.

The Supreme Court, in another judgment on Friday, barred the CBN, the Accountant General of the Federation and other agencies from releasing funds to the government of Rivers State until it purges itself of what the court described as flagrant disobedience to court orders.

In the judgment delivered by Justice Emmanuel Akomaye, the five-man panel of the court unanimously dismissed the cross-appeal filed by Fubara challenging the validity of the House of Assembly presided over by Martin Amaewhule as the Speaker.

In dismissing Fubara’s appeal, the court ordered Martin Amaewhule to resume sitting immediately with other elected members of the Rivers State House of Assembly.