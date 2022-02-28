Russia Makes U –Turn ,Closes Airspace To 35 Countries

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – In response to the decision by multiple countries to close their airspace to Russian aircraft, Russian aviation authority, Rosaviatsiya, on Monday announced that it was closing Russian airspace to 35 countries.

Countries affected by the indefinite ban include all EU member states and Canada.

The EU took the decision to ban Russian aircraft from its airspace as a result of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Humanitarian flights were exempted from the ban, while exceptions can also be made in other cases via Russian government ministries.

NAN