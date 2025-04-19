Defend Yourself Against Insecurity, TY Danjuma Advises Nigerians

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Former Minister of Defense, retired General Theophilus Y. Danjuma, has again tasked Nigerians to be in charge of their own safety as the increase in insecurity in various places in Nigeria cannot be tackled by the efforts of the government alone.

Danjuma gave this advice while speaking in an Easter appreciation event in Takum Local Government Area of Taraba State as he talked about the need for citizens to take refuge in self-defense measures to curtail the increasing attacks by bandits and terrorists.

“If our people do not stand up and defend themselves, bandits and terrorists will take over our society,” Danjuma said.

He further enjoined communities to remain vigilant and proactive as they secure their environments.

He also talked about the relevance of community readiness, saying that without preparedness and unity, the country will take the path of chaos and tragedy.