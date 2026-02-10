Russia Not Involved in Recruitment of Nigerians for Ukraine War –Envoy

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Andrey Podyelyshev, the Russian ambassador to Nigeria, has denied claims that Nigerians are being recruited to fight for Russia in the Ukraine war.

The envoy spoke during a press briefing at the Russian Embassy in Abuja on Tuesday, responding to a CNN investigation that reported Africans from countries including Nigeria were being lured to Russia with promises of jobs such as drivers and security guards.

According to the CNN report, recruits were offered signing bonuses of about $13,000, monthly wages up to $3,500, and Russian citizenship after completing service. But once in Russia, many said they were forced into military service, given minimal training, and sent to the frontline.

The report also claimed that recruits signed military contracts in Russian without translation or legal support, had their passports taken away, and faced racial abuse and harsh conditions.

Podyelyshev rejected any link between the Russian government and the alleged recruitment.

“I don’t have any confirmation from Russia about this,” he said. “There is no government-supported programme to recruit Nigerians to fight in Ukraine. So if there are some illegal organisations, some illegal people who are not abiding by the law, if they are trying to recruit Nigerians to fight in Ukraine by any unlawful means, this is not connected to the Russian state.”

He added that Russia was willing to investigate the allegations if evidence was provided.