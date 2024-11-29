Tinubu Commits To Return Out-Of-School Children To Classrooms

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – President Bola Tinubu has reiterated the commitment of his administration to prioritising education for Nigerian children.

A press release issued on Thursday signed by Special Adviser to the President, Information and Strategy, Mr. Bayo Onanuga, said Tinubu spoke during a dialogue with French President Emmanuel Macron at the Palais des Élysée, France.

He outlined plans to significantly reduce the number of out-of-school children through innovative return-to-class initiatives and skills development programs.

Tinubu highlighted the government’s ongoing efforts to create a supportive framework that ensures school-age children re-enter classrooms, emphasising the role of motivation and skill acquisition in this initiative.

“In order to bridge the gap for some who are of age, and have been out of school for a while, we will encourage skills development,” the President added.

Accompanied by First Lady Senator Oluremi Tinubu, the President stressed to President Macron and First Lady Brigitte Macron that Nigeria’s developmental potential hinges on a well-educated populace.

“The insecurity in some parts of the country makes it hard for children to return to school, but we are gradually re-populating the classrooms. And we need skills development to bridge the gaps,” the President stated.

Tinubu pointed out that the notable progress in enhancing security across Nigeria, employing “kinetic” strategies as part of the peace-building process.

“With some more efforts, we will be able to get some level of stability. We had very good harvest this year. And as soon as more farmers can go back to the farm, we will have more stability in harvest and supply,” he said.

In his own remarks, Macron acknowledged Nigeria’s vast growth potential and the importance of investing in educational initiatives.

He reflected on his formative experiences during a six-month internship at the French Embassy in Nigeria, including visits to Lagos and Kano.

Macron and Brigitte expressed gratitude to Tinubu and his wife for the state visit, promising to elevate the France-Nigeria partnership to new heights.