Sacked Ebonyi PDP Chairman Still In Charge ,Appeal Court Verdict

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The embattled Chairman of the opposition Peoples Democratic party PDP in Ebonyi, Hon. ToochukwuU Okorie, says he has appealed the Federal High Court judgment sacking him from office.

Okorie, in a press statement, issued in Abakaliki, the Ebonyi State capital, said he is still the PDP Chairman in the State, and warned political Aspirants wishing to run for any elective positions not to make the mistake of dealing with any impostor claiming to be the new state Chairman of the party

“We want to inform the esteemed members of the People’s Democratic Party, Ebonyi State Chapter and indeed the general public, that the judgment of the Federal High Court Abuja, delivered by Hon Justice A.R Mohammed has been appealed against, today, the 13th of April 2022”.

“A motion on notice seeking for the stay of the execution of the judgment of the Federal High Court has also been filed and served on the People’s Democratic Party.

“Consequently, we urge our supporters and the general public, to disregard, the alleged document purporting to swear in Joseph Silas Onu, as the Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party, Ebonyi State”.

“It should be noted, that Joseph Silas Onu, cannot be sworn in, without the judgment of the Federal High Court being served on the People’s Democratic Party.

“As of today, the judgment of the Federal High Court is not even ready, and the same is yet to be served on the People’s Democratic Party.

Joseph Silas Onu, cannot be sworn in, without first being issued with a certificate of return, by the People’s Democratic Party and PDP cannot issue a certificate of return, when the certified true copy of the judgment of the court has not been served on it.

“Furthermore, we have already filed our notice of appeal, and also filed a motion for the stay of execution of the judgment of the Federal High Court.

“Consequent upon the filing of the notice of appeal, and application for stay of execution, PDP, is naturally estopped from taking any further steps in the matter, pending the hearing and final determination of the appeal”.

“The general public and indeed, members of the People’s Democratic Party, are therefore warned, of the illegality of any dealing with Joseph Silas Onu, allegedly as the Chairman of PDP Ebonyi State Chapter, as nothing changed, given the appeal against the judgment of the Federal High Court”

“The matter is still on appeal, and until such a time that the appeal is determined, no party or individual is expected to take any further steps in the matter that could foist a situation of helplessness and haplessness on the Court of Appeal.

“No individual is also expected to take any further steps, that could render the decisions of the Court of Appeal nugatory”.

“We have absolute confidence in the rule of law and by extension the judiciary; hence we have taken the rightful, legal, and constitutional step, of appealing against the judgment of the Federal High Court.

“We call for calm, in all quarters, while we wait, for the decision of the Court of Appeal” the statement concluded.