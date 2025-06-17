Sad As Anambra Boy Kills Father, Who Is Police Inspector With AK-47

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – A 10-year-old boy has killed his police inspector father, Okolie Amechi, with the deceased AK 47 rifle in Akwa Anambra state.

Confirming the incident in a statement made available to newsmen on Monday, Anambra state police Command Spokesman, SP Tochukwu Ikenga, said the incident, which occurred Sunday evening “was allegedly due to an accidental discharge by his 10-year-old son.

He said “the Anambra State Police Command has expressed sadness over the unfortunate incident that resulted in the death of Police Inspector Okolie Amechi in Awka.

According to him, “the son, unaware of the state of the AK 47 rifle assigned to the Inspector, pulled the trigger and struck the Inspector on the back and his second child on the hand.

“Regrettably, Inspector Amechi was confirmed dead by the doctor on duty at the hospital, while the second victim was said to be responding to treatment.

“Meanwhile, the AK47 rifle has been recovered while the remains of the deceased have been deposited in the morgue.

“The Command, while wishing the second victim a quick recovery, condoles with the family and friends of the late Inspector.

“Further developments would be communicated accordingly, please.”