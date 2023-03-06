Salah Becomes Liverpool’s All-Time EPL Top Scorer

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Liverpool striker Mohamed Salah has become the club’s highest goal scorer in the history of the English Premier League.

He attained this record to overtake Robbie Fowler as the Reds’ all-time highest Premier League goalscorer against rivals Manchester United.

Liverpool defeated Manchester United 7-0 in a match many described as interesting.

Liverpool coach Jurgen Klopp disclosed the defeat as part of football, describing it as an amazing match played.

Salah scored Liverpool’s fourth goal in the Sunday match against Manchester United to attain his brace and penned his name in the history of EPL.

The brace means the Egyptian King has netted 129 top-flight goals for the club, beating Reds icon Fowler in the process.

Salah attained this achievement in just 203 matches, remarkably fewer than Fowler.