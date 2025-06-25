Senate Divided Over Appointment Of Non-Indigene As Rivers Electoral Commission Chair

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – There was commotion on the floor of the Senate following the submission and consideration of the ad-hoc committee report on the emergency rule in Rivers State, particularly regarding the screening and approval of the Chairman of the Rivers State Independent Electoral Commission (RSIEC).

The session became contentious after lawmakers argued on the merit of nominating a non-indigene, Michael Odey, as Chairman of RSIEC, an appointment that drew strong objections from several opposition lawmakers.

The Senate minority leader, Abba Moro, expressed disappointment, pointing out that the earlier appointment of a sole administrator, also not from Rivers, had already raised concerns, and that the second appointment of a person from Cross River State, only deepened the lack of ethics.

He was supported by Senator Abdul Ningi (Bauchi Central), who questioned the rationale behind appointing an outsider to oversee elections in Rivers State.

Senator Ali Ndume (Borno South) also weighed in, referencing the federal character principle and urging the Senate to consider local sensibilities.

He stated, “Yes, it may not be unconstitutional, but we must carry the people along. There are qualified individuals within Rivers State, and appointing from outside sends the wrong signal”.

The Chief Whip, Senator Tahir Monguno, however, defended the nomination, arguing that no constitutional infraction had occurred.

Senate Leader Opeyemi Bamidele, who also chairs the Ad-Hoc Committee on Rivers State Emergency Rule, called for calm and urged his colleagues to treat the matter based on constitutional merit rather than political sentiment.

“This is not a matter for grandstanding or politicisation. The Constitution is clear, eligibility and qualification are the key criteria. The nominee has met both even if he is not from Rivers State.

“Out of the seven nominees, six are from Rivers. This appointment ensures neutrality and transparency in a highly sensitive political environment,” he added.

He also underscored that the committee conducted due diligence and consulted stakeholders before making its recommendations.

Despite the friction, when put to a voice vote, an overwhelming majority adopted the report, confirming the appointment of the chairman and members of RSIEC.