Senate Steps Down Motion To Approve State Of Emergency In Rivers

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Senate has stepped down its first order of the day, a motion to approve the proclamation of a state of Emergency in Rivers state until 3pm, without providing much explanation for the delay.

The motion, sponsored by Senate Leader, Opeyemi Bamidele, was expected to be debated and voted on during the morning session. However, lawmakers unexpectedly deferred discussions.

The motion states a clear worry over the escalating tensions, which have paralysed the state and hindered the delivery of democratic dividends to its residents.

“Worried that there is a clear and present danger of the crises as some militants had threatened fire and brimstone with security report of disturbing incidents of vandalization of oil pipelines.

“Convinced that there is the need to provide adequate and extra ordinary measures to restore good governance, peace, order and security in Rivers State”.

To approve the declaration, the Senate requires a two-third majority (73 out of 109 senators) to allow the emergency rule to take effect.

On Tuesday, President Bola Tinubu declared a state of emergency in Rivers following the prolonged political crisis in the oil rich South-South state.

Tinubu made the proclamation during a nationwide broadcast, suspending Governor Siminalayi Fubara; his deputy Ngozi Odu; and all the members of the House of Assembly for six months.

The president nominated Vice Admiral Ibokette Ibas (rtd) as administrator to take charge of the affairs of the state for the first six months.