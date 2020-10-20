Senate To Buhari: Address Nigerians Over #EndSARS Protest

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The senate has urged President Muhammadu Buhari to talk to Nigerians quickly concerning the #EndSARS protests.

This resolution came after a motion sponsored by Senator Biodun Olujimi representing Ekiti South.

The African Examiner reports that President Buhari had scrapped the special anti-robbery squad (SARS) and promised to reform the police.

However, the protests have continued unabated.

Senator Olujimi in a motion on the floor of the senate on Tuesday stated that police brutality has existed since the colonial days.

The senator expressed concern that despite the dissolution of the special anti-robbery squad (SARS) by inspector-general of police (IGP), Mohammed Adamu, police officers have continued to assault Nigerians.

“They have increased with intensity and violence with compatriots losing their lives. The protest has grown to include the demands for good governance,” she said.

“In June 2020, Amnesty International, in a report documented that between January 2017 and May 2020, there were 82 cases of torture, ill-treatment and extra-judicial killings by SARS.

“That latest #EndSARS protests which have assumed a global dimension began on the 3rd of October 2020 from the video of the SARS officer who shot a young man in Delta state.”

Olujimi also called for an improved welfare for police officers.

“The barracks are in very bad shape, they must be up to living standards. Training and medical insurance to all members of the Nigeria Police Force,” Olujimi said.

