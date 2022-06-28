Senator Ekweremadu Sues NIMC, NIS To Court

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Former Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu, and his wife, Beatrice, have sued the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) and others concerning the controversy surrounding David Ukpo’s real age.

Others included in the are the Comptroller General (C-G), Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS); Stanbic-IBTC Bank; United Bank of Africa (UBA), and Nigeria Inter-Bank Settlement System Plc as 2nd to 5th respondents respectively.

It could be recalled that Ekweremadu and his wife were, on Thursday, remanded in custody in the UK after they were tried before the Uxbridge Magistrate Court for alleged conspiracy to facilitate the travel of Ukpo, alleged to be minor, for organ harvesting.

The couple, however, denied the allegations and the court adjourned proceedings till July 7 for a hearing.

However, in an originating summon marked: FHC/ABJ/CS/984/2022, dated and filed June 27 by their counsel, Adegboyega Awomolo, SAN, before Justice Inyang Ekwo of a Federal High Court, Abuja, the Ekweremadus are asking the court for an order directing the NIMC to give them with the Certified True Copy (CTC) of the biodata information of David Nwamini Ukpo.

The applicants stated that Ukpo’s National Identification Number (NIN):19438077110, which is in the possession of the agency, should be produced for the purpose of facilitating the criminal investigation and tendering same to establish their innocence concerning Ukpo’s age in the criminal charges against them before the court in UK.

Also, Bright Ekweremadu, the elder brother of the senator, in the affidavit stated that Ukpo informed the couple that he was 21 years old as he was born in the year 2000 and was ready to help Sonia.

Justice Ekwo fixed July 1 for hearing of the matter.