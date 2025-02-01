Senator Ned Nwoko Dumps PDP, Defects To APC

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Sen. Chinedu Nwoko, a.k.a (Ned), member representing Delta North Senatorial District at the National Assembly, has formally defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Nwoko, a former member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) under which platform he rode through during the May 29, 2023 general election, on Friday, dumped the PDP.

The Senator picked up the APC party membership card at his ward in Idumuje- Ugboko, Aniocha North Local Government Area of Delta.

The Senator, a foundation member of the PDP since 1999 in Delta, with this demonstrated will and action, has laid to rest the speculations among diverse groups including journalists in the state.

The reports that with the defection of Nwoko to the APC, all the senators representing the three senatorial districts in the state are now in APC.

According to Nwoko in his resignation letter dated Thursday, Jan. 30, 2025 to the Chairman, PDP Ward 8, Aniocha North LGA of Delta, his defection is informed by the divisions, fighting and fractionalisation in the PDP.

“My decision to resign from the PDP is first and foremost due to deep division and fractionalisation within the party.

“This fragmentation has made it increasingly difficult to foster unity and advance the collective interest of our people.

“Just this Jan. 29, the top party functionaries degenerated to the lowest levels by physically fighting themselves arising from the stated factions which have become irreconcilable.

“I also deeply appreciated the platform the PDP provided me to contest the 2023 senatorial election. It was an opportunity that allowed me to engage directly with the people of my constituency and present my vision for a brighter future.

The senator said that he made a solemn campaign promise to his people, but regrettably, the current PDP structure in the state had made it difficult for him to realise those promises.

Nwoko said that his decision to quit PDP was rooted in the best interest of those he served, adding that he remained committed to the progress and prosperity of Delta and Nigeria.

“After careful consideration, I have come to the conclusion that stepping away from the PDP is necessary to fulfil my obligations to my people.

“While I bid farewell to my membership in the PDP, I assure all party members and my constituents of my unwavering dedication to statesmanship, unity and advancement of Delta state.

“I extend my gratitude to the party and members for their support and wish the PDP continued success in its endeavours,” Nwoko said.(NAN)