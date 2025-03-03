Shell Exhibition Delivers Value As Energy Summit Ends In Abuja

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Shell companies in Nigeria underlined their participation at the 8th Nigeria International Energy Summit (NIES) in Abuja with a high-profile exhibition that hosted dignitaries among them the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Oil) Senator Henieken Lokpobiri.

This was contained in a statement signed by Shell Media Relations Manager, Gladys Afam-Anadu

The Minister was briefed on the range of Shell businesses in Nigeria and recent investments in gas by The Shell Petroleum Development Company of Nigeria Limited (SPDC) and in deep-water oil production by Shell Nigeria Exploration and Production Company Limited, (SNEPCo). Senator Lokpobiri expressed his appreciation for the continued confidence in Nigeria’s energy sector.

The exhibition featured a medical stand which was organised as part of Shell’s Health-in-Motion programme. A team of doctors, opticians, laboratory scientists, and nurses provided healthcare services to hundreds of visitors including conference attendees and members of the public, conducting health checks, tests and treatments. More than 300 medicated glasses were given out in addition to eyecare treatments for nearly 400 people.

The exhibition at NIES was part of the overall Shell support for NIES this year of which the company was a Platinum sponsor. Shell also won the Best Upstream Company 2024 award at the Summit.

“We’re pleased to be part of the Nigeria International Energy Summit which showcases the country’s oil and gas potentials to the world,” Country Chair, Shell Companies in Nigeria and Managing Director SPDC, Osagie Okunbor said.

“Consistent with our support for previous conferences, Shell was Platinum sponsor of the 2025 edition in addition to staging a well-received exhibition and our staff participating meaningfully in plenary and workshop sessions. We hope that the insights and suggestions at the conference will support efforts to reform the industry and attract investments.” he added.