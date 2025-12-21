Shettima To Opposition: Elections Not Won With ‘Noise’

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Vice President Kashim Shettima declared on Friday that any attempt to defeat President Bola Tinubu in the 2027 presidential election would be futile, stating the incumbent’s record ensures his re-election.

Speaking at the National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Shettima argued that electoral victories are secured through ground-level political structures rather than online platforms.

“Elections are not won by noise or nostalgia,” Shettima told party officials at the State House Conference Centre. “Elections are not conducted on Facebook or Twitter. They are won by coalitions, credibility and conviction.”

The Vice President positioned Tinubu’s experience as a decisive advantage, suggesting opponents would be planning for a loss. “With the experience of our president as our shield and the lessons of the past as our guide, I believe that 2027 is not a gamble; it is a responsibility,” he said.

Shettima expressed strong confidence in the party’s prospects, concluding, “By the fear of God, we shall have a renewable blessing.”

He acknowledged Nigeria’s democratic principles, noting that “everybody is free to contest elections,” but maintained that the APC is heading into the next general election with ample confidence.

The remarks represent an early framing of the ruling party’s strategy for the 2027 campaign, seeking to establish Tinubu’s incumbency and track record as an overwhelming advantage.