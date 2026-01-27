Shittu: I’ll Introduce Sharia In Oyo State If…

(AFRICANEXAMINER) – debayo Shittu, former minister of communications and a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), says he would support the introduction of Sharia law in Oyo State if it reflects the will of the people.

Shittu made the statement during an interview on Naija Unfiltered, a podcast produced by Symfoni, where he was asked to address recent conversations about extending Sharia-based legal structures to parts of the South-West.

In response, the former minister questioned why the institutionalisation of Sharia should be seen as a threat to Christians.

“Let me ask you, how does Sharia law, if institutionalised, affect you as a Christian? How does it affect you negatively?” Shittu asked.

The interviewer cited concerns about the operations of Hisbah groups in some northern states, where critics have accused religious enforcement bodies of violating human rights under the guise of implementing Sharia.

Shittu rejected the comparison, arguing that Nigeria’s constitution protects religious freedom.

“The constitution guarantees freedom of religion. You are talking out of intolerance for religion. You are very intolerant,” he said.

When asked directly whether he would introduce Sharia law if elected governor of Oyo State in 2027, Shittu replied that the decision would depend on public demand.

“If the people ask for it. Even the constitution says it should be established whenever it is demanded. It is open because the constitution allows it. I don’t run away from battles,” he said.

“A lot of people oppose Sharia, like you, out of intolerance. That is the truth. If there is Sharia in any community, no Christian can be forced to go under Sharia.”

Debate over Sharia in the South-West intensified in 2024 after the Oyo State chapter of the Supreme Council for Sharia in Nigeria (SCSIN) announced plans to establish Sharia arbitration panels in the state. The move sparked widespread backlash both online and offline, leading the council to indefinitely suspend its planned inauguration event.

Nigeria operates a plural legal system that blends common law, customary law, and Islamic law. The constitution provides for the establishment of Sharia and customary courts, particularly in civil matters. Several northern states have incorporated Sharia into aspects of their legal systems.

Shittu recently declared his intention to contest the 2027 Oyo State governorship election, describing himself as the most qualified aspirant for the position.