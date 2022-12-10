Simon Ekpa Sit-At-Home: Gunmen Attack, Set Police Van Ablaze In Enugu

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Despite counter announcements by various groups in Igbo land, including the proscribed Indigenous people of Biafra IPOB led by incarcerated, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, asking people to ignore the five days Sit- at home order by one Simon Ekpa, some hoodlums on Saturday morning engaged in heavy shootings in Enugu, setting police van on fire, in the name of enforcing the unlawful act.

The hoodlums, numbering more than ten attacked the New Market area of Enugu capital city as early as 6am where they despise traders, and started shooting sporadically.

African Examiner gathered from a witness that the gunmen set a police van parked in front of the Colliery hospital at New Market on fire.

Traders and early birds at the New Market were reportedly left trapped inside the market.

Though, no casualty has been reported as at the time of filing this report just as police is yet to make a statement on the development.

Residents said the attack is a deliberate act to scare the people and force them to obey the Ekpa 5 days sit-at-home.

The sit-at-home which was supposed to have commenced on Friday was not obeyed throughout South East geo political zone of Nigeria.

Similarly, unknown armed men had also attacked and killed a Police office on Friday evening in Owerri, Imo state capital.

Meanwhile, the development has put fear on residents of Enugu State.