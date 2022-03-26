Six Chairmanship Aspirants Resign, Write SGF

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Six chairmanship aspirants have written a letter of withdrawal from the race at today’s national convention of the ruling All Progressives Congress.

A cover letter was also written jointly signed by all the aspirants.

African Examiner learnt that the letters were later handed over to the Secretary to the Federal Government, Mr. Boss Mustapha at about 2 am for onward transmission to President Muhammadu Buhari by Sen. George Akume and Mohammed Etsu.

The aspirants are Sen. Mohammed Sani Musa, Sen. Umaru Tanko Al-Makura, Abudulaziz Yari, Mal. Saliu Mustapha and Mohammed Saidu Etsu.

Details later…