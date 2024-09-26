Six Years After, Kwara Court Sentences Five To Death Over Offa Robber

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Justice Haleemah Salman of the Kwara State High Court has found the five suspects involved in the Offa robbery incidents guilty of illegal possession of firearms, armed robbery, and culpable homicide.

According to the judge, the offences are punishable by death. The incident happened in April 2018.

Delivering the judgement which lasted three and half hours, the judge said all evidence submitted by the prosecuting team found them guilty.

On the possession of firearms, the verdict pronounced judgement of three years in prison.

The convicts are Ayoade Akinnibosun, Ibikunle Ogunleye, Adeola Abraham, Salahudeen Azeez, and Niyi Ogundiran. While there were six, one of the susprcts Micheal Adikwe died in custody.

Briefing journalists, the prosecution counsel said various reasons ranging from the COVID-19 period and national assignment given to the judge informed the long process and thanked the court for the judgement.

The representative of the defence counsel, however, said the judgement would be appealed soon.

In July, the court reserved judgement in the case.

Thursday’s judgement came six years after some robbers stormed Offa in Kwara State, robbing at least five commercial banks in the community.

Over 30 persons including policemen were killed in the robbery. An undisclosed amount of money was also carted away from the banks. The heist took the nation by storm and made headlines for months.

In the wake of the robbery, a former governor of Kwara State Abdulfatah Ahmed placed a N5 million bounty on the suspects.

“The governor is offering N5 million bounty to anyone who provides information leading to the apprehension and prosecution of those suspected to be involved in this act.

“Anybody who can provide information which can lead to the apprehension and arrest and prosecution of these people will be given N5 million,” the Kwara State Government said in a statement.