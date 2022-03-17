Soludo Sworn-In As Anambra Governor

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Former Nigeria’s Central Bank CBN boss, Professor Chukwuma Charles Soludo has been officially sworn-in as the Governor of Anambra State, South East Nigeria.

The professor of Economics was sworn in by the State Chief judge, Justice Onochie Anyachebelu at exactly 9:45am, Thursday at the Anambra State Government House, Awka.

The swearing in was witnessed by the out-going governor of the state, Chief Willie Obiano his wife, Mrs Ebelechukwu, all the 30 members of the Anambra State House of Assembly and other too dignitaries.

Governor soludo who won the Governorship election in November 2021 under the plartform of the ruling All progressive Grand Alliance APGA inspected the guard of honour which is his first task as Governor of the State after taking his oath of office.