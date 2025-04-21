Some Nigerians On Social Media Hope For Black Pope

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Pope Francis, the head of the Catholic Church and spiritual leader to approximately 1.4 billion Catholics worldwide, has died at the age of 88 and his news has sparked reactions on x formerly known as Twitter concerning the possible replacement of the pope.

Some netizens from Nigeria believed that Francis, Cardinal Arinze as a good replacement while some netizens are of the view that any African will just be fine as the Europeans have had more than a fair share of the position.

The African Examiner recalls that Pope Francis had battled several health issues over the years and passed away early on Monday, April 21, 2025, just a month after being discharged from the hospital following a 38-day stay for treatment of double pneumonia.

The Vatican announcing his death stated: “Pope Francis died on Easter Monday, April 21, 2025, at the age of 88, at his residence in the Vatican’s Casa Santa Marta.”

His death came just a day after U.S. Vice President, J.D. Vance, paid him a courtesy call.

In an official Vatican statement, Cardinal Kevin Farrell confirmed that Francis passed away at 7:35 a.m. local time on Easter Monday.



“His entire life was dedicated to the service of the Lord and His Church,” Farrell said.



“He taught us to live the values of the Gospel with fidelity, courage, and universal love, especially in favor of the poorest and most marginalized. With immense gratitude for his example as a true disciple of the Lord Jesus, we commend the soul of Pope Francis to the infinite, merciful love of the One and Triune God.”

The African Examiner gathers the thoughts of some netizens concerning the possible replacement of the pope.

@IgboHistoFacts writes: “Cardinal Francis Arinze. Our hope! After the death of Pope Francis, Cardinal Arinze is the oldest in Vatican City and a hopeful candidate to become the next Roman Catholic Pope. Will the Papacy make him the first Black Pope?”

@Onyenazumu writes: “My namesake , unfortunately he is too old to be pope.”

@eljay_101_ writes: “This is where you will know that this Religion still practices Racism. They will never let a Black man be pope, even if he’s Qualified..”

@Engr_sont writes: “At his age he can’t take part in the conclave….get your facts right.”



@Sire_Sammi writes: “You must not know much about Catholic Church. Cardinal Arinze is 92years. Do you want another conclave in the next 6years? Any prospective candidate must be below 80years. For me, I think below 65years should be the benchmark. We need vibrant conservative(not American conservatism though) young pope that will shun politicians and liberals. Will not mince words while leading the church.”



@anthonyabidakun writes: “The world and the global church need a surprise pope like Karol Wojtyła relatively unknown with youth and vigor.”@iam_ebubechukwu writes: “how many cardinals of the Catholic Church are from Nigeria and what are their ages. Are they also eligible for the pope position?”

@God016DAYS writes: “Age is not by his side. The Catholic Church missed something at the conclave in 2005. one of the best Pope we never had. may God bless and protect him for his fidelity to mother church.”



@__Nnamdi_ writes: “Lmao . Na now una go no say church na scam. A black man can never be the head.”



@iamcarsino writes: “Jesus himself would have to come down before the Vatican sees a black person worthy of being a pope. They don’t rate black people, cause it not our religion.”



@enyinnayaibeka writes: “I want to ask you, how can papacy will make a black man pope? Hence can you make a white man Ezemuo in your village ? I ask you?”



@Ojnasonic1 writes: “Potential successors to Pope Francis are Ghana’s Peter Turkson, Luis Tagle of the Philippines and Hungary’s Peter Erdo. Pope Francis died on Monday morning, the Vatican announced.”



@AdrianOkwu writes: “1. You don’t have any document, which proves that Cardinal Arinze is the “Oldest” cardinal. 2. Pope is NOT elected based on the “Oldest”. 3. In fact, being too old (like Arinze) is even a disadvantage, as the RCC doesn’t want to be forming “Conclave” every other Eke-Market day.”