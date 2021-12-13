South African President Cyril Ramaphosa Test Positive For COVID-19

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – South African President, Cyril Ramaphosa, has tested positive for Covid-19 and is receiving treatment for mild symptoms.

This was disclosed in a statement by the South African presidency saying that Ramaphosa, who is fully vaccinated, began feeling unwell after he left a state memorial service for former deputy president F W de Klerk in Cape Town earlier in the day but was in good spirits and being monitored by doctors.

According to the statement, Ramaphosa would remain in self-isolation in Cape Town and he has also delegated all responsibilities to Deputy President David Mabuza for the next week.

The statement partly said: “On a recent visit to four West African states, the president and the entire South African delegation were tested for Covid-19 in all countries.

“The president and the delegation returned to South Africa from the Republic of Senegal on Wednesday, 8 December 2021, after obtaining negative test results.

“The president also tested negative on his return to Johannesburg on 8 December.”

The statement quoted Ramaphosa as saying that his own infection served as caution to all citizens of the importance of getting vaccinated and remaining vigilant against exposure.

“Vaccination remains the best protection against severe illness and hospitalisation,” the statement said.

“People who have had contact with the president today are advised to watch for symptoms or to have themselves tested,” it added.