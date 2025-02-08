Reps Speaks On Proposal To Creation Of 31 States

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The spokesperson of the House of Representatives, Akin Rotimi, has stated that the proposals for the creation of states are not the resolution of parliament.

The African Examiner recalls that Benjamin Kalu, deputy speaker of the house and chairman of the constitution review committee, speaking on plenary on Thursday stated that the lower legislative chamber has got proposals for the creation of 31 new states.

Kalu also stated that the proposals for state creation should be re-submitted in line with section 8 of the 1999 constitution no later than March 5 as the section stipulates the ingredients for the creation of a new state.

In a statement, Rotimi stated that reports saying that the house is seeking to create new states are inaccurate.

“This information is inaccurate and misrepresents the legislative process,” the spokesperson said.

“For the avoidance of doubt, as with all constitutional amendment proposals, these submissions will undergo thorough legislative scrutiny, including public hearings, stakeholder engagements, and multiple levels of approval before any constitutional changes can be affected.”

Rotimi also disclosed that the committee will “align with constitutional provisions” and only look into the proposals that look into the stipulated guidelines on state creation.