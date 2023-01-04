SSS Arrests Suspect Who Bombed Kogi During Buhari’s Visit

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The suspect who allegedly carried out a fatal bombing in Kogi during a visit by President Muhammadu Buhari has been arrested.

The State Security Service (SSS) announced the arrest in a statement on Wednesday by its spokesperson, Peter Afunanya.

African Examiner reported the explosion last Thursday close to the palace of the Ohinoyi of Ebiraland, minutes before President Muhammadu Buhari was to commission projects in the state.

At least four people are believed to have died in the explosion in Karaworo District, Adavi Local Government Area.

In its Wednesday statement, the SSS said the bomb was placed in a vehicle.

Details later…