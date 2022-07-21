Stakeholders Set To Brainstorm On Data Protection Law In Nigeria

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Stakeholders in the digital transformation space in Nigeria are set to converge in Abuja next week to discuss the need for a major Data Protection Law in the West African nation.

Stakeholders from across the country will participate in the Policy Dialogue organized by the Nigeria Data Protection Bureau, with support from the Nigeria Digital Identification for Development (ID4D) project.

ID4D is a Nigerian project, jointly funded by the World Bank, European Investment Bank and French Development Agency to support the identification ecosystem in the country, over a five-year period.

A statement issued by the Communications Manager of ID4D, Walter Duru today in Abuja, said 200 hundred participants are expected to the attend the Policy Dialogue.

The two-day event which is scheduled to hold on 26th and 27th of July, according to the statement, will bring together representatives of relevant public institutions, the private sector and civil society organisations to deliberate on the way forward towards strengthening the legal framework for data protection in the country.

National Commissioner and Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Nigeria Data Protection Bureau, Dr. Vincent Olatunji confirmed this during a meeting with the Nigeria ID4D team in his office in Abuja.

In his words, “The Policy Dialogue seeks to bring together critical stakeholders to deliberate on the way forward, towards the enactment of a principal Data Protection legislation for Nigeria”.

Describing the Data Protection Act as a necessary legislation for Nigeria, Olatunji argued that “it is not only in conformity with global best practices, but needed to guarantee the security and safety of citizens’ data”.

Similarly, the Project Coordinator of ID4D, Mr. Musa Odole Solomon pledged the support of his organization to efforts towards enacting a data protection legislation for Nigeria.

“Passing the data protection bill is one of ID4D’s mandates. Many other countries of the world have data protection laws in place and it is our desire to ensure that it is passed as soon as possible. A lot of work is being done in this regard. We are presently consulting widely to ensure that no stone is left unturned”, he added.

Meanwhile, as a prelude to the planned Dialogue, about forty stakeholders gathered for a Focus Group Discussion at Rockview Hotel Royale, Abuja on Tuesday, to deliberate on the proposed legislation.

The Focus Group Discussion was also convened by the Nigeria Data Protection Bureau, with support from the Nigeria Digital Identification for Development project.

In attendance were representatives of public institutions, the private sector, professional groups and civil society organisations.

Speaking at the event, the CEO of Nigeria Data Protection Bureau, the Coordinator of ID4D and Legal Desk Officer of the project, Adetunrayo Alao jointly said the Focus Group Discussion was one of the activities lined up to ensure adequate stakeholders’ engagement towards birthing an inclusive Data Protection Law for Nigeria.

Highlights of the Focus Group Discussion were contributions from various stakeholders on pertinent questions relevant to data protection legislation, experience sharing, peer review, among others.