Again, Fr Mbaka Comes Under Fire After Attacking Peter Obi

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Popular Catholic Priest, Reverend Father Ejike Mbaka, has come under severe criticism after a video of him berating former Anambra governor and Labour Party presidential aspirant, Peter Obi.

In the video that has since gone viral, Fr Mbaka was heard saying that “a stingy man cannot become Nigeria’s president”. According to the priest, Nigerians are already hungry and can’t afford to have a president that will be frugal with funds.

African Examiner recalls that prior to the 2015 elections, Peter Obi had gone to Fr Mbaka’s church for Bazzar and the priest had wanted the politician to donate money but Peter Obi unlike other politicians did not donate any money publicly. Some months later, Fr Mbaka apologised to Obi for his actions.

In the recent viral clip, the priest was stated to have said that his apology to Obi was under duress. African Examiner gathers some thoughts concerning the issue as seen on Twitter

@renoomokri writes: “Reverend Father Mbaka don buy market! At least they may leave me and face him!”

@SirDavidBent writes: I can only blame whoever takes religious leaders like Father Mbaka seriously. Here was a man that said that Buhari is the Messiah of the country. After they stopped greasing his palm, he stopped supporting Buhari. Only a dumb@ss would follow what he says about Peter Obi.”

@AyamKingCj writes: “Mbaka na just politician wey do mistake for career path.”

@AfamDeluxo writes: MBAKA, WHY? Father Mbaka “placed a curse” on Chimaroke Nnamani ,the governor of Enugu state. Declaring that “If I be a man of God” Chimaroke Nnamani won’t win a second term in office. Needless to say, Nnamani completed his second term very very well and is presently a senator.”

@Clever_uchendu writes: “I was born and brought up in the Roman Catholic church, I have so much respect for Rev fr Mbaka, But as it stands right now, even Pope Francis can’t tell me not to vote for Peter obi talkless of Fr Mbaka, the same man that told us to vote for Buhari , Tueh.”

@SugarStormz writes: Peter Obi refused to give Mbaka anyhow money for donation , that’s why Mbaka turned against him. Peter Obi will rather donate that money to improve education.”

@novieverest writes: “Mbaka is wrong. Peter Obi is a prudent man. Does not believe in wasting public funds. He is not a stingy man. What we need now is a prudent individual. We have a terrible spending problem. Printing money like there’s no tomorrow. Inflation is now at 17.1%. Think am.”