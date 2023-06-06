Subsidy: Kwara To Operate Three-Day Workweek

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Due to the recent fuel price hike caused by the removal of subsidies by the Federal Government, the Kwara State government has announced a three-day workweek for government employees.

The decision is targeted to curtail the financial stress on the state’s residents because of the sudden increase in fuel prices.

The African Examiner writes that after President Bola Tinubua announced that fuel “subsidy is gone forever” in his inauguration on May 29, petrol stations immediately increased the price of petrol from N197/litre to N540.

Some citizens reacting on social media stated that the sudden price hike greatly burdens their already stretched budgets.

In a bid to address the financial difficulties faced by its workers, the Kwara State Government declared the quick implementation of a three-day workweek in the state.

In the new schedule, the Kwara Head of Service, Susan Modupe Oluwole, stated that government employees will only work for three days a week and the remaining two days will be designated as non-working days.

Oluwole, in a statement by her Chief Press Secretary, Murtala Atoyebi, said “…the State Governor, Mallam Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq, has directed that the workdays be reduced from five days to three days per week for every worker.”

Atoyebi added, “Mrs Oluwole directed all Heads of Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) in the State to immediately work out a format indicating the alternating work days for each worker under them.

“The Head of Service, however, warned the workers not to abuse the magnanimity of the Governor, stressing that the regular monitoring of MDAs by her office would be intensified to ensure strict compliance.”