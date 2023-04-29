Sudan Conflict: Nigerians Part Of 7000 People Stranded At Egyptian Borders

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – About 7000 people including Nigerians are currently stranded at Egyptian borders and are not allowed to enter the country to continue their trips back to their various destinations.

Thousands of people who ran away from Sudan, after a three-day ceasefire that ended on the evening of Thursday, April 27, 2023, were stuck at the borders of the North African country.

However, the Federal Government of Nigeria, through the Chairman of Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM), Abike Dabiri-Erewa has enjoined relevant authorities in Egypt to let the travellers get to their respective destinations.

While making the call on Friday, Dabiri-Erewa stated that the travellers including Nigerian students were not being allowed to pass to Egypt since their arrival on Thursday evening.

She stated that the border was already closed when the students got there.

“The Nigerian mission in Egypt has been working tirelessly on this as the Egyptian authorities are insisting on visas by fellow Africans to transit back to their countries.

“She appeals to the Egyptian authorities to kindly allow the already traumatised travellers to transit to their final destinations in various countries in Africa”, she said in a statement signed by the commission.