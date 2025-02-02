Sunday Dare Slams Amaechi, El-Rufai, Calls Them ‘Wannabes, Pseudo Friends’

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Sunday Dare, the special adviser to President Tinubu on media and public communication, has stated that the political opponents of President Bola Tinubu are “wannabes”.

According to Dare, President Tinubu remains unruffled and unperturbed by the unending barrage of criticism from the opposition.

The African Examiner recalls that former governors Rotimi Amaechi of Rivers and Nasir el-Rufai of Kaduna recently berated President Tinubu concerning some of his economic policies while speaking at a conference on strengthening democracy in Nigeria.

El-Rufai had stated that the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has jettisoned its founding principles and is promoting poor leadership.

“You cannot afford to have illiterates, semi-illiterates, and cunning people as your leaders. This is why we end up with the poor leadership we have today,” he said.

He thereafter tweeted that he would still criticise the APC administration even if he was appointed by the government.

Amaechi, on his part, stated that Tinubu and the political class would not give power to the younger generation without a fight.



Reacting on Saturday, Dare stated that the “detractors” of the president should wait for the 2027 polls so that they can test their popularity.

“While President Bola Ahmed Tinubu of Nigeria was away in far away Dar es Salaam, capital of Tanzania, his political opponents, detractors, opposition elements, pseudo friends unfolded their Machiavellian inclinations,” he said in a post on X.

“Indeed, while the President was seeking solutions to Nigerias’ energy problems in Dar es Salaam, some “wannabes “were heating up the polity.

“Expectedly, it was a gathering convened to further spread ill will. Nothing new came out of the gathering different from the opposition script we are used to. A few of the participants went overboard in their vitriol, fanning the embers for adopting undemocratic actions.

“These political gladiators have antecedents that are well known. We urge Nigerians to begin their scrutiny early. And choose between political hecklers and real progressives. The clouds are beginning to clear. The stage sets soon. The combat begins.

“Until then, President Tinubu, an avowed democrat, remains undistracted and unperturbed. The fight is ahead. Not now. The only conversation he wants to have now is how to improve the lives of Nigerian citizens and constructive discourse on building a resilient economy.”

Dare further disclosed that President Tinubu is “fully focused on providing the leadership that will transform our country”.