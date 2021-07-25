Sunday Igboho: We Are Working Behind The Scenes -Sanwo-olu

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has stated that some persons are working behind the scenes over the arrest of the Yoruba. nation activist, Chief Sunday Adeyemo aka Sunday Igboho.

The governor disclosed this on Saturday while addressing journalists at the Polling Unit 019 Ward 08, Ikoyi II, where he cast his vote in the local government/council areas election.

Igboho, who was declared wanted by the Department of State Services on July 1 after the raid on his residence in Ibadan, was arrested at Cotonu airport in Republic of Benin together with his wife, Ropo on his way to flee to Germany.

However, Sanwo-Olu when asked why the South-West governors have kept mute on the matter stated that some people were already working behind the scenes.

He said: “These are very difficult times for all of us. I can assure you that people are working behind the scenes.

“At occasions like this, it’s not by how many press people you call.

“I’m aware that a lot of people have responses that they are doing quietly and privately and it doesn’t have to be a public conversation.”























