Super Eagles Can Still Qualify For 2026 World Cup –Eguavoen

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Former head coach of the Super Eagles, Augustine Eguavoen, says that there is still hope for the team to qualify for next year’s World Cup.

The 59-year-old gaffer took over after the team on an interim basis following the resignation of Finidi George after two matches.

Eguavoen assisted the three-time African champions to qualify for the 2025 AFCON tournament, before Eric Chelle was appointed to fill in the role on a permanent basis.

The Eagles are presently occupying fourth position in their World Cup qualifying group.

Chelle’s men need maximum points from their remaining fixtures if they intend to make it to the tournament next year.

“It’s a tight rope we’re walking, but everything is possible.

“With the boys we have now and every Nigerian coming together, it is doable. I’m 100% sure because the players want to be at the World Cup.

“I’m not looking back at the last game, I’m looking forward to the next one. That’s the mindset: one game at a time, treat every game like a final,” Eguavoen told ACL Sports.