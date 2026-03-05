Super Eagles Eliminated After FIFA Backs DR Congo

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – FIFA has officially ended Nigeria’s hopes of qualifying for the 2026 FIFA World Cup after confirming DR Congo as Africa’s representative for the upcoming inter-confederation play-off tournament.

The announcement was made in an accreditation notice circulated to media organisations on Wednesday by FIFA. In the notice, FIFA outlined the format of the tournament and listed the six countries that will participate in the decisive play-off round.

Among the countries confirmed is DR Congo, whose inclusion effectively shuts the door on Nigeria’s ambitions of securing a late qualification slot.

Nigeria’s senior national team, the Super Eagles, had been hoping for a favourable ruling following a protest lodged after their defeat in the CAF play-offs in November 2025.

The decisive tie between Nigeria and DR Congo ended 1-1 after regulation time before proceeding to a penalty shootout, where DR Congo emerged victorious. However, the aftermath of the match was overshadowed by allegations from Nigeria’s football authorities.

The Nigeria Football Federation formally petitioned FIFA, claiming that DR Congo fielded ineligible players during the encounter. The federation argued that the alleged breach should invalidate the result and potentially hand Nigeria another opportunity to compete in the inter-confederation play-offs.

Despite the protest, FIFA’s latest communication confirms that DR Congo will proceed as Africa’s representative, indicating that the governing body either dismissed or found insufficient grounds in Nigeria’s complaint.

The inter-confederation play-off tournament will feature six nations competing for the remaining places at the expanded 2026 World Cup. With DR Congo’s confirmation, Nigeria is officially out of contention for a place at the global tournament.

The development marks a major setback for Nigerian football, as the Super Eagles will now miss out on the 2026 World Cup following a dramatic and controversial qualification campaign.