Suspense, Anxiety As INEC Begins Collation Of Presidential Election Results Shortly

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) says it will commence the collation of 2023 presidential and parliamentary elections on Sunday at 12 noon.

The INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, announced this at a news conference on the 2023 general elections on Saturday in Abuja.

Our Correspondent reports that the major political parties and their supporters are waiting impatiently for the election to begin the collation process to put a stop to the many unverified results that have gone viral on social media.

Meanwhile, the INEC boss said results were expected by the commission from the states starting from today (Sunday).

His words: “I would like to invite you at midday tomorrow (Sunday) for the official opening of the National Innovation Centre for the 2023 general elections.

“We hope that by tomorrow, we expect to have some of the election results coming from states, particularly for the presidential election.

He added that there won’t be need to address Nigerians before Sunday (Feb. 26), except if there was need to do so.