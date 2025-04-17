Technology: First Bank Launches Digital Self Service Xperience Centre At UNN

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – As part of measure to use modern technology to boost it’s services, especially in the University Communities, First bank Nigeria limited, has launched a Digital Xperience Centre, at the University of Nigeria Nsukka UNN, saying the system is self service and would address issue of queues inside the banking halls.

Speaking Wednesday evening during the official commissioning of the Centre inside UNN, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) First bank group, Mr. Olusegun Alebiosu, disclosed that similar centres had been previously commissioned at different locations across Nigeria.

According to the Nigeria’s premier and leading financial inclusion services organisation boss, “that of UNN brought to six the Centres so far commissioned in the country, adding that plans are also afoot for the launching of more.

The other centres he mentioned included those at Adetokunbo Ademola branch, Victoria Island, University of Ibadan, Wuse Branch, Abuja, Banana Island and that of Admiralty way.

He explained that the Digital Xperience Centre is a significant leap by FirstBank towards revolutionizing the banking industry in the country as it is a state-of-the-art hub which puts customers at an advantage in experiencing world class innovative banking services thereby exploring the future of banking firsthand.

Alebiosu emphasized that the facility is designed to cater to the growing and evolving needs of consumers and the banking public, enabling customers to navigate the digital landscape with confidence.

“The initiative aligns with the Bank’s commitment to delivering exceptional customer experiences and staying at the forefront of financial innovation.

The FirstBank Digital Xperience Centre at University of Nigeria Nsukka offers 24/7 tech driven services for seamless, fast and secure transactions, saying “Come experience smart banking today” he stated.

Asked why the emphasis on University Campuses, the First bank (CEO), said you know the future is digital, and the students are the future of Nigeria so, it’s an Innovation to strengthen those who own tomorrow.

“I mean, whether we like it or not, the young ones will replace us. And so, if the future is digital, and this is a university environment where people are educated, and they can also operate some of these machines easily, it is important we bring the Centre closer to them.

“Like I said earlier, this is a 24/7 Centre that is self service and allows you to do things easily. For example, it allows you to deposit your money, and the system will analyse the denominations and give you your receipt like a teller.

You can also use one of the machines to carry out money transfer, ask for your statement of account. Also, the other machine you are seeing there can allow you to get your ATM card.

“What you just need to do, is to key in your account number, and provide your biometrics, place your finger, and the system will recognize you and then, we will send you an OTP on your phone so as to truly authenticate again that you are truly the real person, after that, there will be a number for you to put in there, and in less than three minutes your ATM card is out . So, of your ATM card is missing, you don’t have to border your self”

The bank chief, however, thanked the UNN authorities for the cordial relationship that has existed between the institution and Firstbank over the years, assuring the leadership of a continued partnership with the ivory tower.

In a very brief remark, Acting Vice Chancellor of UNN, Professor Oguejiofor Ujam, who led other principal officials of the school to the Centre, after receiving Alebiosu in his office during a courtesy visit by the bank helmsman, promised the Nigeria’s foremost financial institution of a continuous robust relationship.

Our correspondent writes that the brief, but colourful event, was graced by senior and junior Firstbank Staffers from states in the South East geo political zone of Nigeria.